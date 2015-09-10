* Eurex Asia had been due to start in Q2 2016
* 18 month delay due to volatile China, software -sources
* Boerse cites internal, external causes for delay to 2017
(Adds Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Financial Future
Exchange decline to comment)
By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Financial market turbulence in
China and software problems have prompted Deutsche Boerse
to delay its planned Asian derivatives exchange and
clearing house by about 18 months, three people familiar with
the plans said on Wednesday.
The German exchange operator had said in June the
Singapore-based Eurex Asia derivatives exchange and clearing
house would begin operations in the second quarter of 2016.
Problems with the exchange's C7 clearing software were one
reason for the delay, one of the people said. "It's still not
working smoothly in some tests," the person said.
Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter has been
reviewing growth priorities since taking the helm in June. His
predecessor, Reto Francioni, set the course firmly for expansion
in Asia as crucial to the exchange operator's success in the
coming years.
While Kengeter, who has worked in Asia and speaks some
Chinese, is still committed to the region, his most significant
moves so far have been in Europe, with the takeover of foreign
exchange trading platform 360T and buyouts of equity index joint
ventures Stoxx and Indexium from Switzerland's Six Group.
Although many U.S. and European exchanges have expressed a
desire to expand in Asia, they have struggled to do so through
the traditional cash equities trading route, due to
long-entrenched rules and traditions that closely protect
domestic exchanges in the Asia region from both takeovers and
direct competition.
Bourses such as NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq OMX, London Stock
Exchange Group plc, CME Group and Deutsche
Boerse have instead opted for partnerships that largely involve
cross-listing futures products, selling technology such as
matching engines, or licensing products, like indexes.
A Deutsche Boerse spokesman broadly confirmed the delay to
Eurex Asia to 2017 due to "internal and external" reasons but
declined to give details.
"The scope and objective of the project remain unchanged;
the significant expansion of the Asia business is an important
element of our corporate strategy," the spokesman said.
Beside its plans for Eurex Asia, Deutsche Boerse announced
earlier this year that it had agreed to set up a joint venture
with Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Financial Future Exchange
to develop and market Chinese shares, bonds and ETFs for
investors outside mainland China. The Chinese exchanges declined
to comment.
Many global exchanges had also hoped that rules in the wake
of the global financial crisis requiring privately traded
derivatives, such as interest rate swaps, to be pushed through
clearing houses, would create opportunities in the region for
exchanges experienced in this business.
But relatively low levels of such trades in Asia and delays
to rules that would mandate clearing in regional markets has
made this a difficult business to break into.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Additional reporting by Michelle
Price in HONG KONG, SHANGHAI bureau; Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Thomas Atkins and Neil Fullick)