FRANKFURT, June 9 Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday said it has signed a contract with five European energy exchanges to develop and operate a joint platform to trade within-day power from 2017.

European Union electricity markets are being pushed towards convergence by the bloc's efforts to harmonise energy prices, essentially to bring down costs for consumers.

Deutsche Boerse's system will function as a central platform between the local trading systems of the power exchanges and 15 network operators from 12 countries, it said in a statement.

It gave no financial details.

"The creation of a single integrated intraday market for energy is a crucial step towards a more efficient, sustainable use of available capacities across Europe," said Hauke Stars, a board member at the bourse, in charge of the IT and Market data and services unit.

The exchanges in the initiative are APX/Belpex of Belgium and the Netherlands, Paris-based EPEX SPOT that trades German spot power, among other products, Italy's GME, Norway's Nord Pool Spot and Spain's OMIE.

Intraday trading contracts are there to adjust buy and sell power positions within a day, helping to juggle unpredictable supplies of wind and solar power as Europe expands renewables to decarbonise its energy sector.

In the power wholesale market, exchanges compete with brokerages and trading houses for business, and platform providers also seek to tap new growth areas in trading as services applications help customers meet rising regulatory reporting obligations. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)