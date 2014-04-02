* New York attorney investigates Clearstream Iran business
* Clearstream cooperating, probe at early stage
* D.Boerse paid $152 mln last year to settle similar probe
* Share down 2.4 pct, biggest German blue-chip decliner
(Adds analyst comment, context)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, April 2 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse has again become the target of U.S.
authorities in an investigation over whether its Clearstream
Banking unit violated U.S. money laundering and Iran sanction
laws.
Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday said Clearstream was
cooperating in an investigation launched by the U.S. Attorney
for the Southern District of New York, months after reaching a
$152 million settlement with the U.S. Treasury's Office of
Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over the same issue.
Several U.S. regulators have been taking an increasingly
hard line with financial institutions suspected of violating
anti-money laundering rules or economic embargoes on countries
like Iran, imposing billions of dollars in penalties and
potentially bans on certain types of business.
A court filing showed this week that a U.S. grand jury was
looking into whether Clearstream Banking SA took any steps to
benefit Iran and its central bank, in a case that stems from the
1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut.
"While Clearstream is cooperating with the U.S. Attorney,
the investigation is in a very early stage," Deutsche Boerse
said in a statement.
The news sent Deutsche Boerse's share 2.4 percent lower on
Wednesday, making it the biggest decliner in an index of German
blue-chip stocks that was slightly higher.
"Of course the investigation is creating uncertainty because
it's unclear how it will turn out but you also shouldn't
overestimate it," said LBBW analyst Martin Peter, who has a
"hold" recommendation on the share.
Deutsche Boerse had denied wrongdoing in the OFAC
investigation and the $152 million settlement was not an
admission of guilt, although it did dent the exchange operator's
2013 results.
TIGHTER REIN
Other financial services firms have also been hit hard by
U.S. regulators.
British bank HSBC paid nearly $2 billion in
penalties in December 2012 to resolve charges that it failed to
stop hundreds of millions of dollars in drug money from flowing
through the bank from Mexico.
HSBC's promise to make progress in improving its anti-money
laundering programme is being monitored by an official selected
by the government.
Regulators in New York and Washington are also looking at
potential violations by Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale of U.S. economic sanctions, a person familiar
with the investigation told Reuters.
In the Clearstream Banking case, the grand jury subpoena
issued in New York seeks documents related to any property held
or any services rendered by Clearstream for the benefit of Iran
or its central bank, Bank Markazi. The grand jury is looking at
possible violations of money laundering and Iran sanctions laws,
according to the subpoena.
The filing on Monday came as part of a lawsuit brought by
family members of the victims of the Beirut bombing, who won a
$2.7 billion judgment against Iran in 2007. The families have
accused Iran of providing material support to Hezbollah, which
carried out the attack, killing 241 U.S. servicemen.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Andreas Kroener and Jonathan
Gould, Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Angus MacSwan)