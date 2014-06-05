June 5 German exchange operator Deutsche
Boerse AG may sell U.S. options business
International Securities Exchange Holdings Inc, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which bought
ISE for $2.8 billion in 2007, has been planning a sale but is
yet to reach out to any buyers, Bloomberg reported.
The deal may fetch $1 billion to $1.5 billion, Bloomberg
said, citing one of the people. (link.reuters.com/hen89v)
Deutsche Boerse is considering a sale of ISE after stiff
competition in the U.S. options market stymied ISE's growth
prospects, the Bloomberg report said.
Deutsche Boerse was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)