FRANKFURT, July 25 Deutsche Boerse sees no chance to start a share buyback programme over the next few quarters, Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said.

"An additional share buyback programme requires really a material increase in our trading volumes," he told a conference call with analysts on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Deutsche Boerse reported an 8 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit as sluggish trading of stocks and derivatives weighed on the exchange operator's revenues. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)