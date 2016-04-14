By Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kröner
merger between Deutsche Boerse and LSE Group
merger between Deutsche Boerse and LSE Group
comes at the right time to support the EU's Capital Markets
Union (CMU) and bolster growth in the bloc's flagging economy,
the head of the German exchange operator's biggest division said
in an interview.
Europe has reached a crossroads in the search for growth and
recognised the need for strong market infrastructure in the CMU
project, which aims to make it easier for European companies to
raise funds in the capital markets instead of relying on bank
lending.
"Having a global player in the exchange industry is critical
for Capital Markets Union," Deutsche Boerse board member Jeffrey
Tessler told Reuters.
"The timing of this merger is perfect; it brings Europe and
the UK closer together," said Tessler, who is responsible for
businesses such as derivatives trading, clearing and settlement
that provided three quarters of Deutsche Boerse's 2.4 billion
euros ($2.7 billion) in revenue last year.
