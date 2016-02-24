BERLIN Feb 24 German politicians signalled on Wednesday that they were open to a possible merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange , saying such a deal had the potential to enhance Germany's role as a financial centre.

"I would have nothing against it if it happens," Ingrid Arndt-Brauer, head of the finance committee in the German lower house of parliament said on Wednesday, a day after the companies confirmed a Reuters report that merger talks were taking place.

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry added that such a deal was an issue for the companies and relevant regulatory authorities to sort out.

"I think this would have advantages for Germany as a financial centre. It would gain in importance."