BERLIN Feb 24 German politicians signalled on
Wednesday that they were open to a possible merger between
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
, saying such a deal had the potential to enhance
Germany's role as a financial centre.
"I would have nothing against it if it happens," Ingrid
Arndt-Brauer, head of the finance committee in the German lower
house of parliament said on Wednesday, a day after the companies
confirmed a Reuters report that merger talks were taking place.
A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry added that
such a deal was an issue for the companies and relevant
regulatory authorities to sort out.
Arndt-Brauer added: "I think this would have advantages for
Germany as a financial centre. It would gain in importance."
(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah
Barkin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)