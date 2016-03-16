FRANKFURT, March 16 Deutsche Boerse AG
on Wednesday said it had reached a merger agreement
with the London Stock Exchange and saw potential cost
savings of 450 million euros ($499 million) per year for the
combined company.
"The combination will offer significant value creation
potential," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement, calculating
total cost savings of 450 million euros per year or about 20 per
cent of the combined group's adjusted operating costs of 2.2
billion in 2015, it said in a statement.
The German exchange operator said cost savings were in
addition to those already planned by Deutsche Boerse and LSE.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)