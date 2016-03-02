FRANKFURT, March 2 Deutsche Boerse
sees the Frankfurt exchange and customers benefiting strongly
should the German exchange operator merge with the London Stock
Exchange, Deutsche Boerse's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
The array of trading and services on offer in Frankfurt and
London would not become more narrow as a result of the merger,
Carsten Kengeter told a financial conference.
Banks would benefit from the merger of derivatives clearing
activities because they would not have to put up as much
collateral, Kengeter said.
"Market participants, including banks, would experience
considerable cost savings," Kengeter said, adding that takeover
rules limited his ability to comment on the merger discussions.
