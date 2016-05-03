FRANKFURT May 3 Germany's Deutsche Boerse
expects a growing number of listings on the Frankfurt
stock exchange in the wake of its planned $30 billion merger
with LSE Group, its chief executive said.
"Creating direct access to capital from London will promote
and stimulate initial public offerings (IPOs) in Frankfurt," CEO
Carsten Kengeter said at a conference on Tuesday.
Companies in Germany's blue-chip DAX index would
benefit from greater equity capital as much as start-up firms
and family-owned businesses, Kengeter said, noting there were
four times more IPOs in London last year than in Frankfurt.
LSE Group and Deutsche Boerse said last month their planned
merger was on track and steadily winning support, despite a
looming UK vote on continued membership in the European Union.
Both companies have been working intensively on preparations
to obtain all regulatory approvals since unveiling their plan in
February to create the world's biggest exchange by revenue,
Kengeter said on April 27.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Andreas Cremer;
editing by David Clarke)