FRANKFURT May 3 Germany's Deutsche Boerse expects a growing number of listings on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the wake of its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group, its chief executive said.

"Creating direct access to capital from London will promote and stimulate initial public offerings (IPOs) in Frankfurt," CEO Carsten Kengeter said at a conference on Tuesday.

Companies in Germany's blue-chip DAX index would benefit from greater equity capital as much as start-up firms and family-owned businesses, Kengeter said, noting there were four times more IPOs in London last year than in Frankfurt.

LSE Group and Deutsche Boerse said last month their planned merger was on track and steadily winning support, despite a looming UK vote on continued membership in the European Union.

Both companies have been working intensively on preparations to obtain all regulatory approvals since unveiling their plan in February to create the world's biggest exchange by revenue, Kengeter said on April 27. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Clarke)