FRANKFURT, June 2 The local German politician
responsible for approving the proposed $30 billion merger
between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
has asked for more details before taking a view, he said
on Thursday.
Tarek Al-Wazir, Economy Minister for the state of Hesse
where the German exchange operator is based, said he was
reviewing the official offer published by the two companies on
Wednesday.
"The assessment requires further information," Al-Wazir said
in a statement, adding he would look at how the merger would
affect exchange operations in Frankfurt as well as the legal
structure of the deal.
Al-Wazir's office has the power to bloc the merger.
"The EU Commission's anti-trust decision could also prompt
relevant changes in the merger plans," he said.
Sources familiar with the situation said it was not yet
clear what the ministry would decide. The ministry was concerned
that it may lose influence over a merged entity, with its
holding company based in London, particularly if that company
itself became a target for takeover by U.S. or Asian exchanges
in future, they said.
"Legally, we are in uncharted territory," one of the sources
said.
The companies plan to seek EU regulatory approval in late
June and hope to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson)