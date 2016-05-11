FRANKFURT May 11 Deutsche Boerse has
no indications that regulatory authorities plan to block a
proposed $30 billion merger between the German exchange operator
and LSE Group, Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten
Kengeter said on Wednesday.
"We are convinced that the merger will gain all necessary
regulatory approvals," Kengeter told Deutsche Boerse's annual
shareholder meeting.
The two exchanges' business areas complement each other with
little overlap, while elsewhere in the world, consolidation in
the sector has carried on, enabling competitors from Asia and
the United States to be active in Europe, he said.
Europe has also adopted new financial market rules that were
intensifying competition in the sector, he added.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Tina Bellon)