LONDON, March 30 American stock exchanges should
not attempt to buy Deutsche Boerse, the German
exchange whose bid to merge with its London counterpart has just
collapsed, a senior German politician said on Thursday.
Deutsche Boerse is not only a private company but it also
has state responsibilities," Thomas Schaefer, finance minister
for the German state of Hesse, told reporters.
"The stock exchange authorities of Germany have to guarantee
that if there is a change of owner, it has to guarantee that
business has to continue uninterrupted as normal and it doesn't
matter who makes an offer," Schaefer said.
Asked what his response would be if a U.S. exchange like ICE
stepped in to bid for Deutsche Boerse, Schaefer replied:
"I would rather recommend colleagues in America not to
attempt to do this."
Hesse regulates the financial centre in Frankfurt where
Deutsche Boerse is based, and also has a veto over any merger
involving the exchange.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Anjuli Davies)