BRIEF-Capman Q1 turnover flat at EUR 7.5 million
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, July 27 Deutsche Boerse has bought the remaining stakes in index joint ventures Stoxx and Indexium from Swiss Six Group for 650 million Swiss francs ($679.42 million), the German stock market operator said on Monday.
The transaction will be temporarily financed with cash and short term bonds, Deutsche Boerse said, adding that at a later stage it intends to issue a bond.
Deutsche Boerse and Six had said last month that they were in talks over the transaction. ($1 = 0.9567 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* To pay net dividend of 0.81 euros ($0.88) per share on May 10 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pbkM1c