FRANKFURT Jan 25 Financial services firms must
take advantage of rock bottom interest rates to make investments
and takeovers and rethink business models, the chief executive
of German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on
Monday.
Near zero interest rates played an important role in
Deutsche Boerse's takeover of index provider Stoxx and foreign
exchange trading platform 360T last year, Carsten Kengeter said
in the text of a speech to the exchange operator's New Year's
reception.
"Thanks to low interest rates, we were able to finance these
acquisitions at very attractive terms indeed," Kengeter said.
"The financial services industry should see the low-interest
rate environment as a chance to invest," he said.
While takeovers must be carefully weighed, the low rate
environment could spur moves toward new business models and a
new corporate culture, Kengeter said.
"In this way, we might even succeed in triggering a
self-accelerating growth spiral," Kengeter said, adding that
Germany needed to promote a more entrepreneurial spirit and
improve the financing of companies in their growth phase.
Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber, speaking at the same
event, said Europe needed to strengthen the financing of
companies through the capital markets and reduce the dependence
on bank loans, which would speed recovery from crises.
"The major capital market participants, the big
institutional investors, are under pressure to invest even
during the crisis and immediately after the crisis, while banks
first have to cover their crisis-induced credit defaults," said
Faber, a former board member in charge of asset management at
Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz.
