FRANKFURT, July 5 Deutsche Boerse
said on Tuesday that the work of a referendum committee to make
its planned merger with British peer LSE Brexit-proof
may take months to complete.
The referendum committee, chaired by Deutsche Boerse
Chairman Joachim Faber, will make recommendations to ensure that
a merged group will meet all regulatory requirements to secure
closing of the transaction and achieve its commercial
objectives.
"Whether the UK is just European or a member of the EU, the
merger will create a globally competitive, industry defining
market infrastructure group at the service of European
industry," Deutsche Boerse said in statement, adding that the
agreed transaction includes all necessary mechanisms to respond
to the outcome of the referendum.
On Monday LSE shareholders approved the $27 billion merger
with its German counterpart to create a European exchange
giant.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)