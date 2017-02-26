Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely
to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG
after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to
meet the regulator's demands.
LSE said in an emailed statement that the Commission had
asked it to sell its stake in fixed income trading platform MTS
to satisfy antitrust concerns over the merger of Europe's two
largest stock exchange operators.
However, LSE said its board had concluded it could not
commit to such a sale. The LSE said it would continue to take
steps to gain merger approval.
Deutsche Boerse could not be reached for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason
Neely)