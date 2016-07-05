FRANKFURT, July 5 Deutsche Boerse
said on Tuesday it had agreed with investment company Hale
Global to sell its macroeconomic and markets data provider
Market News International for an undisclosed amount.
The company, which contributed less than 1 percent to
Deutsche Boerse's net revenues last year, is expected to be sold
in third quarter of this year.
Deutsche Boerse is in the process of merging with the London
Stock Exchange Group.. It said in a
statement that by selling the unit it could better focus on
growth areas in its portfolio.
