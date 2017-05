Aug 27 Deutsche Boerse AG appointed Ashwin Kumar as global head of product development.

Kumar will report as managing director to CEO Carsten Kengeter from Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

Kumar was a founding partner of hedge funds Meru Capital and Old Lane. He also held management positions at Bank of America and Citibank, among others. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)