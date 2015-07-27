FRANKFURT, July 27 Deutsche Boerse raised its medium-term guidance after sealing the acquisitions of foreign exchange platform 360T and of two index groups over the weekend.

The German stock market operator said on Monday that it would now seek to hike its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and net income by 10 to 15 percent annually in the medium-term.

It now expects net revenue to increase between 5 and 10 percent annually if the world economy continues to recover and interest rates rise over the medium term.

This would imply a target range of between 2.8 billion euros ($3.11 billion) and 3.2 billion euros in net revenue and EBIT of 1.55-1.75 billion euros for 2018, including the recently announced acquisitions of index group STOXX and 360T, the company said in a statement.

Previously, Deutsche Boerse had targeted sales of 2.3-2.7 billion euros, EBIT of 975 million to 1.175 billion euros and net income of 675-825 million in the medium term.

With the help of several restructuring measures, which will lead to one-time costs of 60 million euros, Deutsche Boerse expects to create about 50 million euros in additional investment capacity from 2016 onwards, it added. ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)