India names new bosses for seven state-run banks
MUMBAI, May 5 India named new chief executives for seven state-run banks on Friday, at a time when regulators are trying to clean up record bad loans in the sector.
(Adds source comment on detail)
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse is preparing a fresh round of job cuts, including high-level managers, sources close to the German exchange operator said on Friday.
Talks between management and the company's works council have been going on for some time, the sources told Reuters. "We should have clarity by the end of the year," one of the sources said regarding the number of jobs affected.
But the sources said the cuts would include around 35 well-paid managers from various business areas, including managing directors.
"There is a lot of uncertainty in the company at the moment," said one of the sources.
Deutsche Boerse declined comment.
Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter launch a management revamp in July aimed at making better use of middle managers' knowledge, seeking to spur growth at the exchange operator, including through acquisitions. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Pravin Char)
MUMBAI, May 5 India named new chief executives for seven state-run banks on Friday, at a time when regulators are trying to clean up record bad loans in the sector.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.