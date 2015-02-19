FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Boerse
expects a decision soon in a U.S. legal battle involving its
Clearstream subsidiary and had set aside 4.5 million euros
($5.13 million) in legal provisions at end-2014 in anticipation
of possible fines or settlements, company officials said at a
media briefing on Thursday.
Jeffrey Tessler, board member and head of the Clearstream
division, said the subsidiary was a third party to the U.S.
civil suit, not a direct target.
"Clearstream is only involved as a third-party custodian,"
he said. "The decision is expected any time soon."
The group has set aside 4.5 million euros in anticipation of
legal charges, said Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer,
without detailing how much of the reserves were set aside for
specific cases.
Deutsche Boerse faces a renewed legal battle in the United
States over dealings by Clearstream as hundreds of U.S.
plaintiffs seek access to $1.7 billion in assets that belong to
Iran's central bank and are held by Clearstream, owned by
Deutsche Boerse, in Luxembourg, U.S. court documents show.
Separately, in early 2014, the company agreed to a $152
million settlement with the Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC), the Treasury office enforcing U.S. sanctions on Iran.
A few months after reaching that agreement, the U.S.
Attorney for the Southern District of New York launched a new
investigation into the sanctions affair.
