FRANKFURT Feb 18 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse saw net profit jump to 224 million
euros ($254 million) in the last quarter of 2014, beating
expectations, as trading volumes soared due to uncertainties
about the Ukrainian conflict and financial stability in Greece.
Deutsche Boerse proposed paying a dividend of 2.10 euros for
2014, unchanged from the previous year, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average Deutsche
Boerse to post 157 million euros in net profit for the quarter
and had pointed to a dividend hike of 2.20 euros.
The company said 2015 had enjoyed a "very strong start" and
that net revenue for the year should rise to up to 2.3 billion
euros. Net revenue rose to 2.043 billion euros in 2014.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
