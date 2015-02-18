FRANKFURT Feb 18 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse saw net profit jump to 224 million euros ($254 million) in the last quarter of 2014, beating expectations, as trading volumes soared due to uncertainties about the Ukrainian conflict and financial stability in Greece.

Deutsche Boerse proposed paying a dividend of 2.10 euros for 2014, unchanged from the previous year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average Deutsche Boerse to post 157 million euros in net profit for the quarter and had pointed to a dividend hike of 2.20 euros.

The company said 2015 had enjoyed a "very strong start" and that net revenue for the year should rise to up to 2.3 billion euros. Net revenue rose to 2.043 billion euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.8821 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)