UPDATE 2-National Australia Bank says mortgage arrears rise from low base
* H1 cash earnings of A$3.29 bln vs analyst f'casts A$3.24 bln
FRANKFURT Oct 28 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse's operating profit rose 21 percent to 283 million euros ($313 million) in the third quarter, helped by increased trading in volatile markets.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 273 million euros, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
Double-digit trading growth made for a positive environment: "The Group is expecting net revenue at the upper end of the forecast range of 2.2 billion euros to 2.4 billion for full-year 2015," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* H1 cash earnings of A$3.29 bln vs analyst f'casts A$3.24 bln
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The maturity structure will be finalised upon settlem