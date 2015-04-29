* Q1 net revenue up 16 pct to 600 mln euros

* Now sees 2015 net revenue of 2.2 bln to 2.4 bln euros

* Now sees 2015 adj EBIT of 975 mln to 1.175 bln euros (Adds detail from quarterly report)

FRANKFURT, April 29 Increased financial market volatility and trading helped to boost revenue at Deutsche Boerse in the first quarter, prompting the German exchange operator to raise its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts.

Quarterly net revenue rose 16 percent to 600 million euros ($670 million) from 517 million euros in the same period last year, Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.

"The group's business environment has improved significantly since the end of the third quarter of 2014 thanks to the increase in volatility," the company said in its quarterly report.

It now expects revenue of up to 2.4 billion euros this year, 100 million euros more than its previous forecast. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), meanwhile, are expected to be as high as 1.175 billion euros, 50 million euros more than the previous estimate.

"Investment capital that had been withdrawn from some European countries in the course of the euro currency crisis and the debt crisis and invested in the United States or Asia returned to Europe," the company said.

The weak euro-dollar exchange rate, the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and the Swiss National Bank's decision to discontinue the cap on the Swiss franc helped to drive trading in cash markets and equity index derivatives.

In addition, the volume of securities under custody at its Clearstream business rose to a record level in the first quarter, bolstered by share price gains in the German market and the weaker euro. ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)