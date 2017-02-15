* EBIT 1.1 bln eur vs poll avg 1.08 bln
* Proposes dividend 2.35 eur/share
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017
(Adds more details on dividend, outlook)
BERLIN, Feb 15 Deutsche Boerse
reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit on
Wednesday, as its commodities and international clearing
business made up for a weaker market environment.
The German exchange operator, which is planning a $27
billion merger with the London Stock Exchange (LSE),
said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.1 billion
euros ($1.16 billion).
That was slightly ahead of consensus for 1.08 billion euros
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group said it would pay shareholders a dividend of 2.35
euros per share for 2016. Analysts had on average expected it to
raise its dividend to 2.36 euros, from 2.25 euros a year
earlier.
Deutsche Boerse and LSE are awaiting approval of their
merger by the European Commission, which has expressed antitrust
concerns.
The German exchange is also under pressure as its Chief
Executive Carsten Kengeter has become the focus of an insider
trading investigation by German prosecutors.
It said its adjusted net profit rose 14 percent to 810.8
million euros last year and it predicted growth of between 10-15
percent for 2017. It forecast net revenue will rise 5-10 percent
this year after increasing 8 percent to 2.389 billion in 2016.
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber and
Susan Fenton)