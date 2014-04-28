FRANKFURT, April 28 Deutsche Boerse posted a forecast-beating 72 percent rise in operating profit in the first quarter, thanks to a one-off gain and rising revenue, the German exchange operator said on Monday.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 330 million euros ($456.87 million) compared with an average expectation of 261 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Deutsche Boerse had a one-off gain of 63 million euros in the quarter from the merger of stock exchanges Direct Edge -- in which Deutsche Boerse held a stake -- and BATS in January.

Deutsche Boerse posted operating profit of 192 million in the year-earlier quarter, which was hit by expenses for a cost-saving programme. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)