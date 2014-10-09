FRANKFURT Oct 9 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is set to unveil a wide-ranging cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), three sources familiar with the plans said.

An agreement setting out the arrangement could be signed as soon as on Friday as part of talks between the German and Chinese governments in Berlin, the sources told Reuters.

"This would be an important step in Deutsche Boerse's Asia strategy," one of the sources said.

The deal would give Chinese investors direct access to the German and European financial market, another of the sources said.

In addition, German-Chinese financial market infrastructure will be built up, which would also increase the amount of cooperation between the two countries and aid the internationalisation of China's currency, the renminbi.

Beyond the deal with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a cooperation with the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) is also in the works, one of the sources said.

"It could even be that they found a joint venture," the source said.

Deutsche Boerse said it was in continuous contact with politicians and was pursuing the roll out of its business activity in the Asia region. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Rene Wagner, writing by Jonathan Gould)