By Andreas Kröner and Rene Wagner

FRANKFURT Oct 9 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is set to unveil a wide-ranging cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), three sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.

An agreement setting out the arrangement could be signed as soon as Friday, along with other business deals that could involve European planemaker Airbus, when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visits Berlin, the sources told Reuters.

"This would be an important step in Deutsche Boerse's Asia strategy," one of the sources said.

The deal would give Chinese investors direct access to the German and European financial markets, another of the sources said.

In addition, German-Chinese financial market infrastructure would be built up, increasing the amount of cooperation between the two countries and aiding the internationalisation of China's currency, the renminbi.

Beyond the deal with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a co-operation with the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) is also in the works, one of the sources said.

"It could even be that they found a joint venture," the source added.

Deutsche Boerse said it was in continuous contact with politicians and was pursuing the development of its business in the Asia region.

Li's visit to Germany is part of a week-long trip to Europe that will also include a summit of European and Asian leaders in Milan and the signing of energy and high-speed rail deals with Russia, the Chinese government said last week

AIRBUS TALKS

In Germany, business deals coinciding with Li's visit may include a fresh order for Airbus jetliners, people familiar with the matter said.

There are also signs that Airbus may sign a letter of intent with Chinese authorities to open a cabin-completion plant for A330 jets, expanding its Chinese presence on top of an existing A320 assembly line in Tianjin, they added.

China is the world's fastest-growing airline market and is set to outstrip the United States as the biggest single market for air transport within 10 years, Airbus says.

Parent Airbus Group is backed by France and Germany and its dealings with China regularly coincide with high-level diplomatic visits between those countries and Beijing.

However, observers stress such deals are subject to last-minute negotiations and do not always materialize as expected.

In March Airbus extended its agreement to assemble some of its A320 medium-haul jets in Tianjin and said it hoped to make progress within a year on discussions over a possible cabin centre there for the long-haul A330 model.

Airbus hopes to increase sales of the A330 to China and ensure smooth production of its current model by offering a regional version of the jet tailored to China's domestic market.

But industry sources say it faces fierce competition from U.S. rival Boeing which is offering its newer 787 Dreamliner and combinations of smaller 737 aircraft. (Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)