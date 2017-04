FRANKFURT Oct 31 Trading on Deutsche Boerse's Xetra system is to resume, the exchange operator said on its website, after technical problem caused an interruption earlier on Friday.

Deutsche Boerse said pre-trading would start at 0950 GMT at the earliest, without saying what had caused the interruption.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the problem had not affected Xetra trading in Austria and Ireland or Frankfurt floor trading. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)