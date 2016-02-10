LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank bonds rallied on Wednesday following press reports of a possible buyback of senior debt, although market sources expressed scepticism about the long-term benefits of such a liability management exercise.

The German lender is considering buying back several billion euros of its debt in an attempt to shore up the tumbling value of its securities, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday night. It would focus the buyback plan on senior bonds, of which it has about 50bn outstanding, the report said.

The move was unlikely to involve Additional Tier 1 bonds, the story added, citing people briefed on the plan.

Bankers expressed surprise at seeing the buyback rumours emerge, with some doubting whether it would actually take place at all. Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Wednesday.

Buying back senior debt would offer limited capital gains, leaving bankers speculating as to the rationale.

"I don't think CET1 can be the driver here. For that, you'd attack everything else, other than senior," said one banker.

While Deutsche relies on senior debt to meet loss absorbing requirements, it has a surplus of 26bn-28bn according to its Q4 presentation, leaving plenty of headroom for a buyback. But BNP Paribas analysts point out that participation in debt tenders is rarely above 60%, so buying back 5bn of debt, for example, would only yield capital gains of 250m.

The banker added that he thought a debt buyback was more about proving the strength of the bank's liquidity position.

"It's good, as this market was in complete capitulation. If issuers can afford this exercise, it's great as it gives confidence back to the market," he said.

The impact was clearly seen in the secondary market, where both senior and subordinated debt clawed back some of their recent losses.

By mid-morning the 1.5bn March 2025 senior notes were bid around 38bp tighter at swaps plus 155bp, for example, while the 2bn Sept 2021s were around 33bp tighter at plus 156bp, according to Tradeweb.

The bank's Additional Tier 1 bonds, which had been in freefall since January, had climbed four to six points by late morning. The dollar and euro notes were bid at a cash price of 75 to 76 while the sterling notes were around 72.

Deutsche's shares had risen by more than 15% by mid-morning, wiping off earlier losses.

The news was accompanied by a rally in credit indices. The Fin Sen index was 13.5bp tighter by 1330BST at 121bp and the Sub index was around 40bp tighter at 268bp.

Deutsche's AT1 bonds have plummeted in value due to concerns around the bank's ability to pay coupons, although many feel the reaction has been overblown. Deutsche released a statement on Monday night reassuring investors it had enough cash to meet its commitments, and co-chief executive John Cryan told staff and investors on Tuesday that the bank was "rock solid".

Michael Hunseler, managing director at Assenagon Asset Management, said he thought the buyback was "probably more story than real action", although it could be a good move for the bank.

"What concerns me is the recent blow to their reputation which did result in higher funding costs compared to peers which will weigh on earnings again. So, providing a kind of back stop bid to the market should help credit spreads on their bonds to tighten, which in turn should improve their competitiveness." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Rob Smith and Sudip Roy)