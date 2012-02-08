LONDON Feb 8 Germany's Deutsche Bank will defer any part of a bonus above 200,000 euros ($264,800) this year, a source close to the bank said, the next investment bank to limit pay in the face of fierce criticism of the industry.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Any staff with a bonus at or below the maximum would see half of it in cash, and half of it in equity shares that they can sell in August, the source said.

"Anything above that is paid in deferred compensation. Half is in cash, and half in equity shares which vest over a period of three years," the source said.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)