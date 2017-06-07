June 7 Deutsche Bank has hired Alexandra Cannon
as a director in leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the
bank’s New York loan sales and trading teams, according to
sources.
Cannon, who was previously a salesperson at Barclays, will
start at Deutsche Bank in July, reporting to Alex Bici, head of
par loan sales, North America, the sources said.
A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.
Cannon steps into the role that will be vacated by Liz
Bodisch, who, as LPC previously reported, is moving to the loan
trading team from the sales group. In her new position she will
report to Mike Weir, head of par loan trading, North America.
Bodisch, who has been a senior salesperson at Deutsche Bank
for about seven years, is expected to move teams after Cannon
starts.
The bank has also hired Garret Rowan, who will join as a
vice president on the loan trading desk later this month, from
US Bank’s loan trading desk. He also reports to Weir.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)