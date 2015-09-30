By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 30 In the first action of its
kind, Deutsche Bank was ordered to pay a $2.5 million
penalty for failing to properly report its swaps transactions,
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.
The commission found that Deutsche, German's largest lender,
did not properly report cancellations of swap transactions from
January 2013 through July 2015, leading to the dissemination of
misinformation to the market through the real time public tape
and the regulator.
The action is the first by the CFTC to enforce new
requirements under the Dodd-Frank law that provide for real-time
public reporting of swap transactions and the reporting of swap
data to repositories, the agency said.
Renee Calabro, a spokeswoman for the bank, declined to
comment on the action.
"When reporting parties fail to meet their reporting
obligations, the CFTC cannot carry out its vital mission of
protecting market participants and promoting market integrity,"
Aitan Goelman, the CFTC's director of enforcement, said in a
statement.
