FRANKFURT Dec 4 Deutsche Bank has
prohibited its foreign exchange and fixed income staff from
using online chatrooms, joining a growing band of lenders who
have halted the use of such forums over concerns of mounting
scrutiny from regulators.
Chat rooms have been a focus for regulators investigating
manipulation of benchmark interest rates and possible rigging in
the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
"We have banned the use of multi-party chatrooms in FX
(foreign exchange) trading already in the first quarter, and we
have extended this ban to other parts of our fixed income
business", a Deutsche Bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Last week, UBS issued a memo to staff banning the use of
multibank and social chat rooms at its investment banking
division.
Citigroup and Barclays have also clamped down on chatroom
use, according to people familiar with the matter.
Citigroup and Barclays declined to comment.
Chat communications featured prominently in a five-year
probe into manipulaton of a key interest rate known as the
London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which has so far seen
five financial firms pay more than $3.5 billion in penalties.
In a global probe into possible currency manipulation,
regulators are scrutinising messages between traders for alleged
evidence that they worked together improperly to influence
currency "fixes" - the daily snapshots of trading used by
companies and portfolio mangers for valuing their assets.