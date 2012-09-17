Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MUMBAI Deutsche Bank and Citigroup raised their targets for the BSE stock index after the government announced reforms last week, including opening up the country's multi-brand retail sector to foreign direct investment.
Deutsche Bank raised its December 2012 target for the BSE Sensex to 20,000.
Citigroup raised its BSE target to 19,900 for June 2013 from its previous target of 18,400 for December.
The BSE Sensex closed at 18,464.27 on Friday.
HORGOS, China/KHORGOS, Kazakhstan On the border of China and Kazakhstan, an international free trade zone has become a showpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road" Initiative to boost global trade and commerce by improving infrastructure and connectivity.