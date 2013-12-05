LONDON Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Thursday it is largely closing its global commodity business due to mounting regulatory pressure, becoming the biggest bank yet to exit the once lucrative sector.

Germany's largest bank, which was seen as one of the top-five financial players in commodities, will cease energy, agriculture, base metals, coal and iron ore trading, it said on its website, retaining only precious metals and a limited number of financial derivatives traders.

Around 200 traders are expected to leave the firm.

The move comes as the financial sector's role in commodity trading has been squeezed by lower margins, higher capital requirements, and growing political and regulatory scrutiny of the role of banks in the natural resources supply chain.

"The decision to refocus our commodities business is based on our identification of more attractive ways to deploy our capital and balance sheet resources," said Colin Fan, co-head of Corporate Banking & Securities at Deutsche Bank, in a statement.

"This move responds to industry-wide regulatory change and will also reduce the complexity of our business."

Deutsche Bank's decision will also raise questions for other banks in the sector, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) put its physical commodity arm up for sale this summer, while Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has been exploring a sale of its energy trading unit for almost two years.

Deutsche Bank was among the first financial firms to try and challenge the long dominance of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in commodities trading a decade ago, but suffered a series of ups and downs and personnel changes over the years, including the departure of global chief David Silbert a year ago.

"Silbert built up Deutsche Bank's commodity group to make it a top five contender in the space of five years and then left rather than pull down the house he built," said George Stein, managing director of New York-based recruiting firm Commodity Talent LLC.

"The destruction of the commodities business at Deutsche Bank is one more sign that the large global banks no longer see commodities as viable," Stein added.

BANKS ROLL BACK

Around 200 people expected to leave Deutsche as part of the exit from commodities, and more than 40 traders are expected to be absorbed by other parts of the bank, a person familiar with the matter said.

The bank will exit some of the businesses entirely and sell parts of others, but is not expected to try and sell its commodity operations wholesale.

Deutsche Bank had already closed down most of its electricity, natural gas and carbon trading operations in Europe and North America over the past year as regulation tightened, and as the bank was investigated for an alleged tax scam involving the trading of carbon permits.

The bank also reached a $1.5 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for manipulation of power markets in California.

The bank's commodity index business, which allows smaller investors to get exposure to commodity price moves, will not be affected by the closure, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The decision to quit commodities is not directly related to the U.S. Federal Reserve's current review of the role of banks in physical commodity trading, but comes as the bank reassesses its overall business as part of a strategic review.

The Federal Reserve, which first allowed commercial banks to trade physical commodities in 2003, is expected to announce in early 2014 changes in how it regulates the sector.

Deutsche Bank was an active participant in physical commodity markets, but did not own any major trading infrastructure, such as power plants, warehouses or oil storage tanks, to sell as it winds down the business.

(Additional reporting by Lin Nouheid and Henning Gloystein in London, Jeanine Prezioso and Jonathan Leff in New York; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Giles Elgood)