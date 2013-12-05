By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK Dec 5 Deutsche Bank, which
is quitting trading in most raw materials markets, will retain
its near $9 billion commodities index fund business, a strategy
industry experts said helps the German bank profit from fees and
maintain ties with some of the largest investors.
It also shows that the world's biggest banks were not giving
up yet on passive commodity investment tools such as indexes,
despite research pointing to substantial outflows of money from
such products this year.
A top-five financial player in commodities, Deutsche Bank
said on Thursday it will cease trading energy, agriculture, base
metals, coal and iron ore, while retaining precious metals and a
limited number of financial derivatives traders. It cited
mounting regulatory pressure.
But the bank will continue to deal in commodity indexes,
said spokeswoman Renee Calabro in New York.
Industry experts said commodity indexes were shielded from
the lower profit margins, higher capital requirements and
growing political and regulatory scrutiny that were forcing
banks out of proprietary and physical trading of commodities.
"What we need to distinguish here is that commodity indexes
are fee-generating services where banks make profit for
investments done on behalf of clients, without having any risk
on their books," said Adam Sarhan, president at New York
financial advisory firm Sarhan Capital.
"It's the turnpike where they collect a toll each time a
commodity client passes by."
Data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed that
Deutsche Bank had at least seven actively traded index products
in commodities, including exchange-traded funds and mutual
funds, with total assets of about $8.8 billion as of
end-October. Of these, the largest was the Power Shares DB
Commodity Trading Index, which alone had about $6 billion
tracking it.
Fees, aside, index clients were often the biggest pensions,
endowments and family offices, target investors that banks
wanted to nurture.
"These are institutional investors who are likely clients to
a bank in many other aspects," said Eliot Geller, managing
director at Core Commodity Management in Stamford, Connecticut.
"If you're an investment bank that is exiting certain areas
of commodities, it makes sense to continue with your indexes as
you'll continue working with extremely large, prominent and
significant investors. It's probably a net benefit to overall
business and the reason I think investment banks in general want
to stay in that area."
But commodity index strategies have also not fared too well
with investors lately.
Citigroup estimates that an all-time high of $36 billion has
left passive commodities strategies to date this year, compared
with net inflows of $27.5 billion in 2012.
Some think the outflows have been overplayed and that
commodity indexes are far from their sunset days.
"What we have now is a very tough regulatory environment in
commodities. That can change, and when it does, you want to be
somewhere in the commodities business to get back in," Sarhan
said.