Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank has downgraded Sesa Sterlite Ltd SESA.NS to "hold" from "buy" as it expects limited upside for the stock from the current levels.

Deutsche says the company, which came into being following the recent merger between Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries (India) STRL.NS, will benefit from the combined diversification and revenue mix.

However, Deutsche adds the merger has been factored in to a large extent, and sees risks such as a "low" near-term visibility from its bauxite business.

Sesa Sterlite shares are up 6.8 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)