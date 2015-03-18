FRANKFURT, March 18 German real estate group Deutsche Euroshop raised its dividend to 1.30 euros ($1.40) per share for 2014 after earnings beat forecasts, and it predicted further slight improvement on Wednesday for earnings this year and next.

Deutsche Euroshop's funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to 2.23 euros per share in 2014, beating the highest forecast of 2.18 euros per share in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The poll average was for FFO per share of 2.17 euros, up from 2.08 euros in 2013.

The company forecast a further rise in FFO per share to between 2.24 and 2.28 euros this year and to between 2.30 euros and 2.34 euros in 2016.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted FFO per share of 2.23 euros this year and 2.33 euros in 2016.

"No one should be disappointed if, in this environment of very low inflation, the Company grows a little more slowly this year." said Chief Executive Officer Claus-Matthias Boege in a statement on Wednesday.

Boege is due to step down as CEO at the end of June. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)