BERLIN May 12 German real estate group Deutsche Euroshop stuck to its profit and sales guidance for this year after posting higher earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first quarter.

The company reported EBIT rose 1 percent to 44.6 million euros ($50.13 million), in line with a 44.5 million euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Deutsche Euroshop said it aims to pay a dividend of 1.35 euros per share for 2015 and still expects sales of between 201 million euros and 204 million euros, with EBIT between 177 million euros and 180 million euros. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)