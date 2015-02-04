BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Feb 4 Deutsche Euroshop AG spokesman, commenting on takeover speculation, says is not aware of anything Shares in German property company Deutsche Euroshop rose 1.9 percent, with traders citing market talk of a potential takeover bid from real estate group Unibail-Rodamco.
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.