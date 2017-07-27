Deutsche execs waive bonus awards

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has concluded that legally it is unable to force former and current executives to pay back bonuses that have already been paid but said 11 executives had nevertheless agreed to waive €38.4m of the €69.8m in awards that have yet to be realised.

At the lender’s AGM in May the supervisory board, led by chairman Paul Achleitner, said it was in discussions with former management board members about whether they should relinquish bonuses earned when major penalties were incurred by the bank, and was taking legal advice on the matter.

At the time Reuters reported that 10 people were involved, including former chief executives Anshu Jain, Juergen Fitschen and Josef Ackermann. Deutsche did not specify any names in its latest statement on the matter.

The board's statement came after pressure from shareholders to take a close look at who was to blame for the bank’s hefty penalties, including its €7bn fine for US residential mortgage-backed securities indiscretions in 2005-2007.

In a fresh statement, the bank said “a significant portion of the variable remuneration owed to the management board members” had already been suspended for several years by the supervisory board, as supervisory and regulatory investigations continued into matters from before the financial crisis.

However, the supervisory board, after seeking advice from law firms and forensic investigators, has also decided not to hold individual executives who were in office during the time of the firm’s admitted misdemeanours “personally liable”.

“There is insufficient factual and legal basis for actionable damages claims against the officiating management board members of that time,” the board said in a statement.

The waiving of the awards comes despite those executives believing "they always administered their office with due care and that they cannot be accused of any breach of duty”.

“The supervisory board appreciates the fact that with the additional waiver of bonuses, the management board members in office at that time are making a further personal contribution to closing this chapter,” said Achleitner.

A proposal by Marita Lampatz at the 2016 AGM for a special audit of former management board members was backed by 46.4% of those voting. A more specific proposal from Lampatz this year for an audit of management’s conduct in connection with the bank’s penalty for Libor indiscretions received 25.5% of votes cast. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)