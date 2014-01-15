BERLIN Jan 15 Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive
Juergen Fitschen said on Wednesday that changing the culture at
Germany's largest bank would take time and asked for patience in
allowing the transformation to take place.
The bank, embroiled in a number of scandals, is working
through a long list of investigations and fines that have
resulted from the global financial crisis. It has been named in
cases related to the sub-prime crisis, credit default swaps,
mortgages, tax evasion, manipulation of Libor interest rates and
the decade-old Leo Kirch lawsuit.
Co-Chief Executives Fitschen and Anshu Jain are now
pioneering an ambitious plan to transform the bank's corporate
culture and rebuild its reputation.
"This is a process that takes time," Fitschen said at a
Deutsche Bank event in Berlin. "I ask you to understand that."
Last week the finance ministry piled pressure on Deutsche to
reform its culture, adding its voice to that of the country's
industry watchdog which said the bank had not done enough to
clean up its act despite several scandals.
Deutsche has suspended several currency traders in New York
in an internal probe that forms part of an international
investigation into alleged manipulation of global currency
markets, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Fitschen also warned against complacency in Europe, saying
it was dangerous to believe the crisis that has dogged the euro
zone in recent years was over.
He stressed the importance of a successful implementation of
Europe's plan to create a so-called "banking union" and the need
for bank stress tests to be conducted later this year to be
credible.
"This time the tests must be credible otherwise trust in the
banking landscape will suffer," he said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, editing by David Evans)