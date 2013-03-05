LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has rejigged its global leveraged debt capital markets team, according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Tuesday.

In EMEA, Henrik Johnsson has been promoted to head of high-yield and loan capital markets. Johnsson was previously head of high-yield capital markets, and will work with Nick Jansa who will remain head of EMEA leveraged debt capital markets.

Effective immediately, Sean Murphy will become head of leveraged debt capital markets in the Americas. Murphy will continue to work in close coordination with Kevin Sherlock, head of high-yield and loan capital markets in the Americas.

"These four individuals have been instrumental to achieving the bank's highest global high yield and loans market share in 5 years," the Deutsche Bank memo said.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson confirmed the appointments.