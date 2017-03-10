HONG KONG, March 10 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group would like to increase its stake of 3 percent in Germany's Deutsche Bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

However, the Chinese company would have to resolve some issues before it could complete any deal, said one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the matter, without elaborating.

Representatives of HNA and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Michelle Price; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)