DUBLIN Nov 15 Deutsche Bank will
more than triple its workforce in Ireland after announcing 700
new jobs on Friday, handing the government a boost a day after
it decided to make a clean break from its EU/IMF bailout.
Ireland will exit its aid programme without a back-up credit
line next month with unemployment falling but still above 13
percent, highlighting its dependence on foreign companies who
have helped offset the worst of the jobs crisis.
The jobs announcement was the biggest made so far this year
by IDA Ireland, the state body responsible with attracting
inward investment, and follows recent workforce additions by
Twitter, TripAdvisor and EBay Inc.
Germany's flagship lender, which employees around 100,000
people worldwide, currently has 330 staff in Ireland working in
technology and operations, and global transaction banking. It
plans to expand the two units between now and 2017.
It said the new hires would span the spectrum from school
leavers to graduates.
"The reasons we chose Ireland are very much the same as
other international firms. It's really down to the quality of
workforce but also the stream of talent that comes out of the
universities," Nelius De Groot, Deutsche Bank's global head of
financial institutions and securities said.