DUBAI Dec 5 Deutsche Bank
appointed Salah Jaidah, its chief country officer for Qatar, as
chairman of Islamic finance business, it said in a statement on
Monday.
The lender also named Ibrahim Qasim as its head of Islamic
finance structuring, it said in the statement.
"Deutsche Bank is committed to the development of the
Islamic finance industry and will continue expanding its
sharia-compliant product offerings and solutions," said Ashok
Aram, chief executive of Deutsche Bank for the Middle East and
North Africa region.
Jaidah is a board member of a number of Islamic finance
institutions in the Middle East and South East Asia and will
continue to lead Deutsche Bank's operations in Qatar and as the
vice chairman for the MENA region, the bank said.
Deutsche had appointed Nadeem Masud as the head of its UAE
operations last week.
