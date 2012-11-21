DUBAI Nov 20 The European single currency zone will not disintegrate, Deutsche Bank AG's co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Wednesday.

"Fundamentally, we believe the euro zone will remain intact," Jain said in a speech in Dubai.

"The market implied volatility of a peripheral country defaulting or leaving the eurozone has receded," Jain added.

Fears of a euro zone country such as Greece leaving the single currency union have haunted markets and politicians as the region's debt crisis has unfolded.

Jain also said bank failures had not been caused by "faulty business" but a lack of capital or liquidity and warned against over-regulation.

"Whilst regulation is understandable and desirable, over-regulation would carry the risk of unintended consequences - for example, potentially lessening the supply of credit."