BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says listing on TSE infrastructure fund market
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
TOKYO Dec 4 Japan's securities market watchdog will recommend that a Tokyo-based unit of Deutsche Bank be sanctioned for excessive entertainment of pension fund executives considered public employees under the law, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC) had been investigating entertainment by Deutsche Securities because the clients involved managed part of the Japanese national pension scheme, making them public employees in the eyes of the law and subject to anti-bribery statutes, Reuters reported in September.
The Financial Services Agency, which carries out the recommendations of the SESC, will likely issue an order to Deutsche Securities to improve its business practices, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity because no official decision on a sanction has been announced.
A spokesman for Deutsche Securities in Tokyo declined to comment.
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New China Life Insurance Company Limited (NCI) a first-time Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NCI's rating reflects its strong business profile, consistently profitable operating results and stable capital adequacy. The rating recognises the insurer's effort to improve business quality by focusing on the distribution of longer-
* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn